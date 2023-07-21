Northampton fire chief appointed state fire marshal

NORTHAMPTON — Northampton Fire Chief Jon M. Davine has been selected the state’s next fire marshal by the Massachusetts Fire Service Commission. He assumes his new duties July 31.
Davine, a U.S. Marine Corp veteran with nearly 25 years of experience as a firefighter, succeeds outgoing state Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostrosky, who has served in that position since 2016.
Davine joined Northampton Fire Rescue as a firefighter in 1998 and rose through the ranks to captain, deputy chief, assistant chief and finally chief in 2020. He currently serves as the emergency manager for the city of Northampton, as a hazmat technician on the District 4 Hazardous Materials Response Team and as a member of the Department of Fire Services’ Joint Hazard Incident Response Team, where he works closely with the state Police Bomb Squad.