Northern Berkshire Community Coalition to be monthly beneficiary of Big Y Community Bag Program

NORTH ADAMS — The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition has been selected to be the beneficiary of the Big Y Community Bag Program for the month of April.

The Community Bag Program, launched in January 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

The coalition will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable community bag is purchased at Big Y’s market in North Adams during the month of April, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the giving tag attached to the bag.

Funds raised will help provide food and transportation to 50 local youngsters ages 13-19 who participate in NBCC’s weekly youth development program, according to executive director Amber Besaw. Information: bigy.2givelocal.com.