Northern Berkshire Community Coalition to host financial literacy program focusing on women’s financial wellness

NORTH ADAMS — Northern Berkshire Community Coalition is partnering with the nonprofit, Women’s Money Matters of Boston, to present a 12-week, in-depth series focused on empowering women through financial wellness.
Women’s Money Matters helps women regain control of their finances, reduce financial anxiety, increase economic self-sufficiency and transform their lives by teaching core money management skills. Serving women over 14 who are living on low incomes, many in transitional housing, the group's programs are for cis and trans women, as well as nonbinary people who are comfortable in a space that centers on the experiences of women.
This series is targeted specifically to women with a series of weekly workshops starting April 26. The workshops will be held every Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the UNO Community Center, 157 River St., North Adams.
Registration: tinyurl.com/4rh2t5aw. Information: 413-663-7588, Nancy Kennedy, nkennedy@nbccoalition.org.