NY investor to transform former Southern Vermont College into high-end lodging

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Health Care has reached an agreement to sell the former campus of Southern Vermont College to a New York-based real estate developer that once owned a significant retail property in Pittsfield.
The health care agency has entered into a purchase and sales agreement for the property with Alfred Weissman Real Estate of Harrison, N.Y., which owned the former Pittsfield Plaza shopping complex on West Housatonic Street from 2007 to 2016.
Weissman Real Estate plans to turn to the former college campus into a high-end lodging destination. SVHC had purchased the 371-acre former college campus in December 2020.
Weissman Real Estate purchased the former Pittsfield Plaza for $2.8 million in 2007, then sold it nine years later for $1.2 million to an Arizona-based real estate developer that turned the property into a U-Haul storage/rental/retail complex.