Ocean State Job Lot again has received a sustainability leadership award from the Business Intelligence Group

NORTH ADAMS — Ocean State Job Lot, which has a store in North Adams, has received a 2023 Sustainability Leadership Award from the Business Intelligence Group for the second straight year.
The Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.
Ocean State Job Lot is committed to paving the way toward a Net Zero future by focusing on how the organization manages waste, energy and carbon emissions, according to a company news release.
In 2021, the company announced a partnership with Ecogy Energy to host the largest rooftop solar portfolio in Rhode Island. Three store locations in Johnston, Woonsocket, and Richmond, R.I. are equipped with solar panels.