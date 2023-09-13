Ocean State Job Lot named to Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces list

NORTH ADAMS — Ocean State Job Lot, which has a store in North Adams, has been ranked 47th in The Inspiring Workplaces Group’s inaugural Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces list.
The companies listed were evaluated in six main categories: Culture and Purpose; Leadership; Wellbeing; Inclusion; Communication; and Experience. Other companies that made the list include Anheuser-Busch, Experian and Verizon.
In addition to this global award, OSJL was named among the Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in North America earlier this year, as well as a 2023 U.S. Best Managed Company, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, a program that recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.
The Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces list comprises organizations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.