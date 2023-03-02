Old Brick Furniture & Mattress Co. earns Retailer of the Year award from Home Furnishing Association

PITTSFIELD — Old Brick Furniture & Mattress Co., which operates a store in Pittsfield, has been named 2023 Retailer of the Year in the large retailer division, by the Home Furnishing Association. The company received its award on Thursday.
Old Brick was judged by a panel of industry professionals on eight categories: Customer Experience, Company Culture, Social Responsibility, Innovation, Adaptability, Industry Contribution, Marketing, and Achievements.
Old Brick, Bennington Furniture and Old Brick Furniture merged in September 2020, after which Pittsfield’s Bennington Furniture store in the Allendale Shopping Center was rebranded as Old Brick Furniture & Mattress Co.