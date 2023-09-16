Oncologist Dr. James Kalmuk joins Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Medical oncologist Dr. James Kalmuk has joined the Dartmouth Cancer Center at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
Kalmuk holds a master's degree in interdisciplinary science from Roswell Park Cancer Institute and attended medical school at SUNY Update Medical University in Syracuse, N.Y.
He completed his residency in internal medicine and oncology fellowship at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C.
Kalmuk has been active in oncology research and has presented and published his work extensively.