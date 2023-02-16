Groups can apply to Northern Berkshire United Way for emergency food and shelter funds

NORTH ADAMS — Northern Berkshire United Way, the local administrator of the fiscal 2022 Emergency Food and Shelter Program, is asking qualifying organizations located throughout Berkshire County to submit an application for supplemental emergency food and shelter.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program National Board has awarded Berkshire County $62,277 in Phase 40 fiscal 2022 Emergency Food and Shelter Program assistance funding.
Local organizations chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits (with a voluntary board) or units of government; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs. Applicants must submit their application by email only with their financial audit by midnight Feb. 28 to Patti Messina at pmessina@nbunitedway.org. Paper applications will not be accepted.
Information/applications: tinyurl.com/mp58dk6.