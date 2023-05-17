MountainOne presents earnings, elects officers at annual meeting

NORTH ADAMS — MountainOne presented its annual report, and elected or reelected officers and trustees at its 174th annual meeting, which took place recently at the Norad Mill.
Earnings for 2022 were just over $12 million, an increase from the $10 million posted the previous year, said Steve Owens, executive vice president, CFO, COO and CIO. Asset quality remains strong and capital levels are robust, Owens said.
Referring to MountainOne’s overall financial strength, president and CEO Robert Fraser called 2022 the “best year financially in our history.”
MountainOne’s newest trustees include North Adams native and entrepreneur David R. Moresi, the founder/CEO of Moresi & Associates; and Michael J. Gardner Jr., who owns Super Shine Auto Wash and Castle Self Storage of Braintree.
Newly elected corporators include, Adam Bauer of The Business Exchange; James Bunnell of the Boys and Girls Club of Marshfield; Jonathan Denmark of MountainOne Insurance; Christopher Ernest of Pzerski Hatch & Co.; Kaitlyn Litchfield of Kaitlyn Litchfield Photography; Robert and Elizabeth McGraw of Berkshire County; Andrea Pyke of Friendship Home; Mark Stiles of Stiles Law; and former North Adams Mayor Richard Alcombright.