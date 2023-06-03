Pathlight appoints Marcia Morris chief operating officer

SPRINGFIELD — Marcia Morris was recently appointed chief operating officer at Pathlight, an agency with an office in Pittsfield that provides services to people in Western Massachusetts with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
Morris will ensure overall strategic and operational accountability for the Springfield-based organization's diverse service delivery programs and related administrative functions throughout Western Massachusetts. She will also play a key role in implementing new programmatic strategic initiatives and serving as a valuable member of the executive leadership team, providing direction and supervision to division vice presidents.
She previously served as the head of operations for the developmental and brain injuries division at ServiceNet Inc. Her past leadership experience includes oversight of residential group homes, community-based day programs, and shared living programs. Morris also spearheaded the establishment and management of a new clinic offering physical therapy and occupational therapy services.