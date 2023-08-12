Patrick Grego joins Berkshire Agricultural Ventures as communications, development assoociate

GREAT BARRINGTON — Patrick Grego has been appointed the full-time communications and development associate at Berkshire Agriculture Ventures.
Grego comes to BAV with a solid background in nonprofit communications. After moving from Brooklyn to Hudson, N.Y., in 2021, Grego served as a communications coordinator at Time & Space Limited, a community arts center in Hudson, and later as communications assistant at The Olana Partnership.
His writing has been published in several regional newspapers including the Albany Times Union and Chronogram’s River Newsroom. He recently won the New York Newspaper Publishers Association award for distinguished feature writing.
Grego's addition to BAV will further strengthen the organization's ability to engage the community, expand its network, and advance its mission of creating a resilient and sustainable food system for all people.