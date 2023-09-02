Patti Messina appointed interim executive director of Northern Berkshire United Way

NORTH ADAMS — Patti Messina has been appointed interim executive director of the Northern Berkshire United Way by the agency’s board of directors.
Messina will transition into this position from her current role as office manager and resource coordinator. She has been with the Northern Berkshire United Way for the past six years. Before that she he was an integral team member for other nonprofit organizations serving children and families.
“She is very involved in and committed to the Northern Berkshires,” said Board President Kelly McCarthy, in a news release. “Her personality, strong work ethic, and experience have moved the organization forward. NBUW will continue to thrive under her leadership.