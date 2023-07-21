Pittsfield Community Television seeking volunteers for Westside Legends’ Soapbox Derby

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Community Television is seeking volunteers to serve as the crew for the second annual Westside Legends’ Soapbox Derby.
The event takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 19 on Robbins and Columbus avenues in Pittsfield. Tony Jackson of WSL has asked PCTV to put together a team of volunteers to turn this into a special event.
The crew will consist of one director, one audio operator, one graphics operation and one to two camera operators.
PCTV is seeking a few volunteers who are committed to joining for large parts of the day (or even the entire day, depending on availability) and who can team up with volunteers who may only be able to serve an hour or two.
Information: PCTV Engagement & Experience Coordinator and program producer Matthew Tucker, Engagement@PittsfieldTV.org, 413- 445-4234.