PCTV seeking volunteers to film Pittsfield High School orchestra concert

PITTSFIELD — Bonnie McCubbin, the Pittsfield High School String Orchestral teacher, is seeking Pittsfield Community Television’s help to find volunteers to film the orchestra’s concert on May 16 that will be broadcast on PCTV.
Crew call is 6 p.m. at the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave. Volunteers will be able to pick up equipment (and receive camcorder training if needed) by May 15. If multiple volunteers are interested, PCTV will be happy to help support a multicamera production.
Information: PCTV engagement and experience coordinator Matthew Tucker, 413-445-4234, Engagement@PittsfieldTV.org.