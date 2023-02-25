Peter Pan Bus Lines names five new executives

SPRINGFIELD — Peter Pan Bus Lines, which provides services in the Berkshires, has promoted five employees to leadership positions.
Frank Dougherty of Greenville, R.I., has been appointed to chief operating officer. He started with the company as a bus driver 18 years ago.
Don Soja of East Longmeadow has been named vice president of operations. He has been with Peter Pan for more than 20 years.
Timothy Grabowski of Simsbury, Conn., has been promoted to vice president of planning and revenue.
Danielle Veronesi of West Springfield has been promoted to senior director of marketing, while Joseph Picknally of East Longmeadow has been named senior director of maintenance. Picknally’s father, Thomas, was the company’s vice president of maintenance for decades until he died in 2021.