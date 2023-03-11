Peter W. Radigan joins MountainOne as senior VP, residential and consumer lending officer

NORTH ADAMS — Peter W. Radigan has been appointed senior vice president, residential and consumer lending officer at MountainOne Bank.
Radigan will oversee the statewide mortgage banking division including loan origination and residential lending operations. He brings over 40 years of banking and mortgage lending experience to MountainOne.
Radigan was previously employed at MountainOne in a similar role from 2009 to 2017, from which he retired. He subsequently provided mortgage banking and consulting services through Spillane Consulting.
A U.S. Army veteran, Radigan holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. He also served on the regional advisory board for FannieMae and the board of the MA Mortgage Bankers Association, of which he was president.