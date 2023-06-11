<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Fairview Hospital physical therapist assistant Cheryl Reynolds receives clinical faculty award

Cheryl Reynolds of Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington recently received the New England Physical Therapist Assistant Consortium Clinical Faculty Award from Berkshire Community College. From left, Reynolds, clinical education coordinator Judy Gawron and BCC PTA program coordinators Michele Darroch and Nicole Tucker.

PITTSFIELD — Cheryl Reynolds of Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington recently received the New England Physical Therapist Assistant Consortium Clinical Faculty Award from Berkshire Community College.

Presenting the award were BCC PTA program coordinators Michele Darroch and Nicole Tucker, and clinical education coordinator Judy Gawron. Victoria Guy, director of rehabilitation services at Fairview Hospital, joined other rehabilitation staff in attendance for the recognition.

Reynolds has been a physical therapist assistant clinician for 39 years and a clinical instructor for 30 years at Fairview Hospital.

She has worked closely with BCC PTA students for decades, providing meaningful and challenging clinical experiences while adapting to the specific learning needs of each student. She has guided students at each level of clinical education and is known for excelling in matching the expected performance to the individual student.

NEPTAC is a voluntary, nonprofit organization comprised of the member physical therapist assistant education programs in the New England states.

