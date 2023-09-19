<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield Community Television holding fall training series

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Community Television will be holding its fourth seasonal training series this fall with two special media production sessions.

The first session begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 and runs for three consecutive weeks. It will focus on the basics of how to be a producer and teaches anyone who wants to create their own content how to produce a television show in the studio, how to manage a production on-location, and how to start a radio program.

The second session begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 and also runs for three consecutive weeks. It will give novice video editors the foundations they need to use Apple’s Final Cut Pro X post-production.

Information/registration: email Training@PittsfieldTV.org, or call Matthew Tucker, PCTV's engagement & experience coordinator, at 413-445-4234, ext. 0121.

