Pittsfield Community Television holding production training series

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Community Television will be holding its spring 2023 Production Training Series outdoors, with all six sessions taking place on Thursdays in May and June outside of its station at 4 Federico Drive, weather permitting.
They will include, Introduction to Mobile Units on May 4; Mobile Camera Setup and Operations, May 11; Audio for Mobile Production, May 25; Site Planning & Setup, June 1; How to set up a Parade, June 8; and Apply Your Mobile Skills, June 15. All sessions start at 6 p.m.
Classes are free for PCTV members. There is a $10 class fee for non-members.
Information: Engagement and experience coordinator Matthew Tucker, 413-445-4234, ext. 121, training@PittsfieldTV.org.