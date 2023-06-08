Pittsfield Cooperative Bank awards student scholarships to 22 Berkshire high school seniors

PITTSFIELD — Twenty-two seniors at Berkshire County high schools have been selected by Pittsfield Cooperative Bank as recipients of the 2023 Conrad Bernier Memorial Scholarship.
All of the students who were selected have shown a commitment to the community, are in good academic standing, and will be attending a college or university in the fall.
This year’s recipients include: Randi Duquette, Jamie Duquette and Jacqueline Roccabruna from Pittsfield High School; Holly Scarfone, Leena Schettini and Nicholas Guachione from Taconic High School; and Owen Salvatore, Zander Walton, Holden Kotelnicki, Paul Kinney, Sarah Curti, Adriana Bailey-Henry, Jayden Rider Speth and Ava Rose from Wahconah Regional High School.
Also receiving scholarships were Makayla Schuerer from Lee High School; Emmitt Shove, Ella Kelly and Medeja Rudzinskaite from Lenox Memorial High School; Lille Blechman, Sofia Bernal, and Isabella Viola from Monument Mountain Regional High School; and Tyler Sermini from Mount Everett Regional High School.
The bank’s scholarship program was renamed the Conrad Bernier Memorial Scholarship last year to honor the bank’s late president and CEO, who served in that position from 1995 to 2001, and as chairman of the board until 2020.