Pittsfield Cooperative Bank donates $1,000 to Goodwill Industries program

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Cooperative Bank has made a $1,000 donation to Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont’s Soar for Success Program.
The program focuses on job training in custodial skills, customer service, employability skills guidance for individuals preparing for job interviews, and provides interview and work attire.
“The Goodwill Industries of The Berkshires has been a foundational community organization for more than 66 years,” said J. Jay Anderson, president and CEO of Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, in a news release. “Their dedication to helping members of our community and offering fair opportunities is admirable.”
Other programs offered by Goodwill Industries include seasonal operation of the Popcorn Wagon, which is staffed by supported DDS employees and is a key part of Goodwill’s customer service training program.
To donate or volunteer, go to goodwill-berkshires.org.