Pittsfield Cooperative Bank donates $1,000 to The People’s Pantry

Pittsfield Cooperative Bank President and CEO J. Jay Anderson, left, presents the bank's $1,000 donation to members of The People's Pantry.

GREAT BARRINGTON — Pittsfield Cooperative Bank has donated $1,000 to The People’s Pantry.

Located at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, The People’s Pantry is a nonprofit that offering locally sourced and other resources to clients experiencing food insecurity.

“We are extremely grateful and appreciative of the donation from The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank”, said Beth Moser, President of The People’s Pantry in a news release. “We rely on our donors' generous support to help reduce food supply costs, so that we can keep serving our community.”

