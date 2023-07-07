Pittsfield Cooperative Bank donates $5,000 to Boys and Girls Club

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Cooperative Bank has donated $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires.
Half of the funds will be directed to the club’s drop-in program, and the balance will be used to support its annual Children First Golf tournament.
The drop-in program provides children a safe and fun environment with activities that promote physical, social and emotional development. This is accomplished by employing caring adult professionals, and utilizing nationally tested programs, including those that are evidence-based, with artistic, fitness and recreational activities.
The Annual Children First Golf tournament has been around for over 20 years, and is held in memory of Gerard Miller, who was an active member of the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires. Funds raised through the tournament help support programs for the community’s youth. This year’s tournament will be held Sept. 11 at the Country Club of Pittsfield.
Information: Kristine Huggins, khuggins@bgcberkshires.org, 413-448-8258, ext.10.