Pittsfield Cooperative Bank donates $2,500 to Brien Center program

PITTSFIELD — The Brien Center has received a $2,500 donation from Pittsfield Cooperative Bank for its Patrick Miller Youth Substance Use Prevention and Intervention Program.

The program served nearly 1,800 Berkshire County youths in 2022.

The initiative, which has been recognized for its innovation and success, provides a number of school and community evidence-based programs with proven results in prevention, intervention and referral to treatment. Prevention programming takes place before first use; intervention programming is effective after first use, but before a student is diagnosed with a substance use disorder. For youth who meet criteria for a substance use disorder diagnosis, referrals are made for treatment at the Brien Center.

Patrick Miller was raised in a loving family that was devoted to his well-being. He died of an accidental overdose. His parents, John and Rosaleen Miller, gave a large bequest to the Brien Center in 2005 to create the program in memory of their son.

