Pittsfield Cooperative Bank hires Joseph Maffuccio II as a vice president, branch administration

PITTSFIELD — Joseph Maffuccio II recently joined Pittsfield Cooperative Bank as vice president, branch administration.
Maffuccio joins the Co-op after a 16-year career with Greylock Federal Credit Union, where he held several retail, market and business development supervisory and manager positions, most recently as vice president, market manager.
Maffuccio holds a bachelor of science degree from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. The Pittsfield resident is the past president of Tyler Street Business Group and currently coaches Pittsfield youth sports.