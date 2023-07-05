Pittsfield Cooperative Bank offering assistance to first-time homebuyers of color

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Cooperative Bank has been approved to participate in the Lift Up Homeownership Program, a Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston pilot program designed to provide financial assistance to people of color purchasing their first home.
People of color is defined as Black, American Indian or Alaska Native, Hispanic, Asian, and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander borrowers.
People of color earning up to 120 percent of the area median income are eligible to receive up to $50,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance on a first-come, first-served basis to purchase their first home in New England. Homebuyers are required to complete a homebuyer counseling program prior to receiving LUH funds.
For information, contact Mary Coughlin at 413-629-1605 or Rich Whalen at 413-629-1610.