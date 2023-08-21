Pittsfield Cooperative Bank recognizes long-serving employees

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Cooperative Bank recently recognized six employees for their years of service, which range from 10 to 40 years.
Recognized for 10 years with the bank were deposit operations clerk Kristine Williams; branch tellers Candre Markham and Lauren Miller; and Director of Facilities Jeff Hescock. Branch teller Lauren Miller was honored for 20 years of service.
Special recognition was given to Senior Vice President of Retail Operations Peter Marchetti for 35 years of service; and Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager Sandra Girard for 40 years with the bank.
“We are grateful for our employees’ dedication and service. They are the heart and soul of The Co-op, and we look forward to them continuing to be a part of our team,” stated J. Jay Anderson, president and CEO of Pittsfield Cooperative Bank.