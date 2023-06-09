Pittsfield, Egremont receive employee wellness grants

The city of Pittsfield and the town of Egremont have each been awarded grants from the Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association Health Trust, the municipalities’ health insurance provider, to support efforts to create a culture of health and wellbeing in the workplace.
Pittsfield used a grant of $18,540 to create an on-site wellness space and to conduct leadership training, while Egremont used a $5,000 grant to purchase gym equipment.
Pittsfield created a “recharge room” at City Hall, where employees can go to decompress, meditate, and take a break from the workday.
Department heads in Pittsfield also conducted a two-day leadership retreat in which they focused on team-building activities, de-escalation techniques, mindfulness, and workplace wellness. The retreat was held at Bousquet Mountain ski area.
Egremont used grant funds to purchase exercise equipment — including a treadmill and stationary bike — to upgrade a gym located in the basement of the town’s police station.
Mary Brazie, Egremont’s office administrator, said that the grant has allowed town employees who may not have access to a gym elsewhere, or who cannot afford membership, to have access to top-notch gym equipment.