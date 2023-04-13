Pittsfield Rotary auction raises over $100lK for students, community

PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Rotary Club raised more than $100,000 at its annual auction April 1 at Berkshire Hills Country Club.
Donations continue to pour in for the newly established endowment for the Jeffrey Whitehouse/Paul Harris Scholarship for local students.
Over 200 supporters bid on the over $60,000 worth of goods and services donated to the auction. Those supporters bid in excess of $53,000, which will support the club’s community efforts including the Turkey Angels and many local food pantries.
Proceeds will also benefit Rotary-sponsored camperships to several local camps, including Gladys Allen Brigham, Mass Audubon, Berkshire Humane Society and Barrington Stage Company’s KidsAct!
Going forward, the club will be able to offer Paul Harris scholarships of higher denominations thanks to the endowment started in honor of long-serving Rotarian Jeffrey Whitehouse. The night of the auction, paddles raised $44,000, which was matched by an generous anonymous donor for the auction-night endowment total of $88,000.
The club continues to accept tax-deductible donations toward the new scholarship. They can be sent to The Pittsfield Rotary Club Foundation, P.O. Box 78, Pittsfield, MA 01202.