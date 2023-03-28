<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield Rotary Club holding annual auction April 1

PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Rotary Club will hold its annual action Saturday at Berkshire Hills Country Club. This year’s event, featuring a Mardi Gras theme, begins at 5 p.m. The live auction starts at 6:30.

The auction is the Pittsfield Rotary Club’s largest fundraiser and supports year-round community service. This year is the 20th anniversary of the club’s Paul Harris Fellows scholarship.

The auction-within-the-auction will create an endowment to inaugurate the Jeff Whitehouse/Paul Harris Fellows Scholarship. This endowment will be named in honor of Whitehouse, a longtime Rotary Club member and champion of local students.

Information: Club President Alex Raczkowski, alex.rotary@gmail.com, 413-347-9387.

