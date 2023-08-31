Precision Metalforming Association accepting applications for fall scholarship program

New England and Southern New England are among the 15 regional districts belonging to the Precision Metalforming Association that are currently accepting fall applications from high school students and others seeking scholarships to train for careers in manufacturing.
The scholarships are provided by the association’s Educational Foundation. The application deadline is Oct. 2. The scholarship amounts are $1,000 or more.
Launched in 2020, the scholarship program aims to strengthen local talent pipelines by awarding scholarships to individuals pursuing careers in the metalforming industry.
Eligible applicants must be a high school senior and/or formally enrolled in a post-secondary program in metalforming, manufacturing, technology or engineering; trades job training/apprenticeship; or a machining, CNC, tool & die, welding or stamping certificate program at an accredited institution with 20 or more contact hours.
Information: pma.org/foundation/.