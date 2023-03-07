The Precision Metalforming Association is offering spring scholarships for career training

The Precision Metalforming Association Educational Foundation, in partnership with the 14 districts of the Precision Metalforming Association, is accepting applications from high school students and others seeking scholarships to train for careers in manufacturing.
Applications are being accepted through April 10 for spring scholarships of $1,000 or more.
Eligible applicants must be high school seniors and/or formally enrolled in a post-secondary metalforming/manufacturing/technology/engineering program; trades job training/apprenticeship; or a machining, CNC, tool & die, welding or stamping certificate program at an accredited institution with 20 or more contact hours.
Those who live in the PMA New England district are eligible to apply. Information: pma.org.