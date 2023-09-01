Price Chopper/Market 32 campaign to benefit EmbraceRace

Price Chopper/Market 32, which operates three stores in the Berkshires, will hold a campaign this month to raise funds for the nonprofit organization EmbraceRace.
Through Sept. 30, customers will be given the opportunity to round up their change at checkout, 100 percent of which will go directly to EmbraceRace. Price Chopper/Market 32 will match all funds raised, up to $10,000.
EmbraceRace was founded in early 2016 by two parents who set out to create the community and gather the needed resources to meet the challenges faced of raising children in a world where race matters.
All proceeds made will be donated to EmbraceRace to help it create more content to fill this gap such as articles, webinars, and conversation guides.
Learn more about EmbraceRace and its mission at embracerace.org or on Facebook.
Price Chopper/Market 32 operates stores in Great Barrington, Lenox and Pittsfield.