Price Chopper/Market 32 collecting pet food, supplies for animal shelters

The Price Chopper/Market 32 supermarket chain is collecting pet food and other pet supplies, which are in high demand at local animal shelters this month.
Through April 30, customers will be given the opportunity to place these items into collection bins located in the front of stores.
Capital Region stores will be collecting for the Capital District Humane Association. All other Price Chopper/Market 32 stores will be collecting for local shelters in their areas and will have the name of those organizations listed on the collection boxes.
Based in Schenectady, N.Y., Price Chopper/Market 32 operates Berkshire markets in Great Barrington, Lenox and Pittsfield.