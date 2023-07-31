Price Chopper/Market 32 and Freihofer's raise $19,000 to fight rare disease

Price Chopper/Market 32 and its trade partner, Freihofer's Baking Co., have raised more than $19,000 to help fight rare disease.
The regional supermarket chain with three stores in the Berkshires partnered with Cure Rare Disease, a Boston-based nonprofit biotech organization, whose mission is to enable and finance the development of lifesaving genetic medicines for rare and ultra-rare populations previously deemed too rare to treat.
Price Chopper/Market 32 promoted the purchase of specific Freihofer’s products in its stores during May and June with a designated donation to CRD from every select purchase.
Based in Schenectady, N.Y., Price Chopper/Market 32 operates Berkshire County markets in Great Barrington, Lenox and Pittsfield.