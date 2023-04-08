CHP's Rania Markham honored as a 'Rising Star' by the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce

GREAT BARRINGTON — Rania Markham, a care coordinator for CHP Family Services, was recently named a “Rising Star” by the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce for receiving the organization’s Women in Leadership Award.
Markham, a passionate advocate for families of children with disabilities, was among 111 women who were nominated for the award, which she received at the chamber’s first Women in Leadership luncheon.
She leads a weekly online special needs support group for parents and caregivers, and organizes activities and playgroups for families of children with disabilities. She has also developed “IEP 101,” an online training for parents navigating special education programs in public schools.
Markham is completing her master’s degree in social work at Simmons University and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Westfield State University. She has worked for CHP for the past 10 years, assisting family services clients at risk of homelessness and food insecurity. Her son Zachary was diagnosed with autism in 2019.