Registry of Motor Vehicles in Pittsfield to hold Saturday hours by appointment only

PITTSFIELD — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will begin Saturday hours for customers with appointments at its Pittsfield location beginning this week.
The Saturday hours at Pittsfield's customer service center at 33 East St. are available only to those with appointments seeking learner's permits, driver's licenses and ID transactions.
The expansion of customer service offerings is being done to accommodate existing customers and the thousands of additional new customers now eligible to apply for a driving credential under the Work and Family Mobility Act. Registry Customer Service Centers in Fall River and in Leominster began to serve customers by appointments on Sept. 9.
Under the new law, eligible Massachusetts residents can apply to obtain a standard (Class D or M) driver's license, regardless of immigration status, as the new law removes the requirement that residents provide proof of lawful presence in the U.S.
Members of the public should visit Mass.Gov/RMV to schedule appointments for services and to learn more about credential requirements, service hours and other information.