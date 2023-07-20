Residential community composting program begins in Northern Berkshire

ADAMS — Second Chance Composting recently opened its new Residential Community Composting Program in North Adams, Williamstown and Adams in partnership with local businesses and organizations. The program also has a location in Cheshire.
Old Stone Mill Zero Waste Maker space at 2A Grove St. in Adams; All Saints Berkshires Episcopal Church at 59 Summer St. in North Adams; and Wild Soul River at 248 Cole Ave. in Williamstown have partnered with Second Chance Composting as community host food scrap drop off locations. The Cheshire location is 1071 South State Road, directly off Route 8.
Community members sign up for a membership and for $9.99 per month, receive unlimited dropoff of their household food scraps to one of the Community Host locations.
Second Chance Composting is open to other community host locations as well as expanding into more cities and towns.
Information: secondchancecomposting.com or email info@secondchancecomposting.com.