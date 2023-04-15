Robert Plotz appointed board chair at Hancock Shaker Village

PITTSFIELD — Robert L. Plotz has been appointed the new chair of Hancock Shaker Village’s board of trustees.
Outgoing Chair Diane Varrin Eshleman will conclude her 15-year tenure on the board in December, and will work closely with Plotz to support him during the transition to new leadership.
Plotz is a retired litigator. In the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, he investigated and prosecuted federal crimes including insider trading and stock manipulation cases. He subsequently practiced in a boutique litigation firm and later on his own.
He received his law degree magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he was also executive editor of the law review. He was awarded a bachelor of arts degree cum laude from Yale University.
Plotz, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., and his wife, Sue, reside in Berkshire County. They have been full-time Berkshire residents for the past four years.