Roberta McCulloch-Dews, Lisa Blackmer elected to Girl Scout boards

EAST LONGMEADOW — Roberta McCulloch-Dews, of Hinsdale, and Lisa Hall Blackmer, of North Adams, have been elected to positions on different boards by the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts.
During the organization's annual meeting recently in Chicopee, McCulloch-Dews was one of 10 new members elected to the Girls Scouts board, while Blackmer was one of four new members elected to the board’s development committee.
McCulloch-Dews is vice president of marketing for Greylock Federal Credit Union. She previously served as director of administrative services and public information officer for the city of Pittsfield mayor’s office. She holds a bachelor’s degree in print journalism from New York University and a master’s degree in social and public policy and an advanced certificate in project management from SUNY Empire.
Blackmer is currently serving her seventh term as a city councilor in North Adams, where she currently serves as council president, and has served on the finance, public safety and community development committees. She also serves on the board of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, works as a school business administrator and is a certified treasurer, a certified municipal public procurement officer and a licensed school business administrator.
She holds a bachelor of science degree and an MBA from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and a certificate in municipal administration and leadership from Suffolk University.