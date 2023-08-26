Roots Rising, Berkshire Black Economic Council announce BIPOC Vendor Fund recipients

PITTSFIELD — Roots Rising and the Berkshire Black Economic Council have announced the first round of their 2023 BIPOC Vender Fund recipients at the Pittsfield Farmers Market.
Upstreet Smoke, Grice Beauty and Imperfectly Purple received the awards. Upstreet Smoke is an eatery; Grice Beauty provides natural skincare products; and Imperfectly Purple provides CBD body care and pet care products.
The BIPOC Vendor Fund aims to reduce the barrier to participation at the Pittsfield Farmers Market, by waiving the vendor booth fee and providing additional financial support for business start-up costs, such as supplies, permits and business development to make market more accessible, more equitable and better reflective of the community.
The BIPOC Vendor Fund launched last year. Information: farmersmarketpittsfield.org/bipocvendorfund.