Ryan LaBoy named music director of Berkshire Concert Choir

PITTSFIELD — Ryan LaBoy has been appointed music director of the Berkshire Concert Choir for the 2023-24 season. His appointment was effective June 1.
LaBoy holds a master's degree in choral conducting from the University of Minnesota, and a bachelor of music degree from Westminster Choir College. He is currently a doctoral candidate in music at Teachers College, Columbia University.
He also serves as the artistic director of the Berkshire Children’s Chorus in Pittsfield and Sheffield, and is an adjunct music faculty member and choir director at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington.