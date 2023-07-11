Sabic honored by American Chemistry Council

PITTSFIELD — Sabic has received a 2023 Sustainability Leadership Award for Exemplary Achievements in Circularity by the American Chemistry Council, recognizing the company’s pioneering collaborations to bring ocean-bound plastic back into a circular material.
The company received the 2023 Circularity Award for its leadership in implementing effective solutions using recovered and recycled ocean bound plastic. The projects include a collaboration with a Malaysia based plastics recycling company, a European manufactuter of flexible packaging film products a Spanish food brand, and major Asian manufacturers of flexible packaging.
Ocean bound plastic is abandoned plastic waste found in areas up to 50 kilometers inland from waterways and at risk of eventually being washed into the ocean by rainfall, rivers or tides.