Sarah Bourgeois receives Heller Award from Shakespeare & Company

LENOX — Shakespeare & Company has awarded the 2023 Philip Heller Award for Distinguished Service to Sandra Bourgeois of Richmond.
Bourgeois, a member of Shakespeare & Company’s board of trustees and past president of its volunteer company, is the sixth and latest recipient of the award, established in 2019 by Anita Heller of Lenox in memory of her late husband, Philip Heller.
Heller, a real estate attorney in Lenox, represented Shakespeare & Company pro bono for 40 years until his death in 2018.
Bourgeois has volunteered with the company since 2011, when she and her partner, Sarah Lytle, joined the gardening team. Bourgeois became the ﬁrst secretary for the volunteer company in 2013, then vice president, then president — a position she held until 2019. She has been a board member since 2017. Lytle is also a past recipient of the Heller Award.
As president, Bourgeois initiated the company’s Oral History Archive Project, which preserves and highlights countless documents, images, and recordings from the company’s 46-year history, in a readily usable system.