Saralinda Lobrose honored by The Children’s Trust

BOSTON — Saralinda Lobrose of Plainfield, the supervisor for Hampshire County Healthy Family Company, has received The Children’s Trust’s Faces of Prevention Award.
The award honors and recognizes family support professionals across Massachusetts who go above and beyond to support families and prevent child abuse.
Lobrose oversees the Hampshire County Healthy Families program, a home-based family support and coaching program that supports young, first-time parents and helps them create stable, nurturing environments for their children. The program matches parents with trained professionals who visit families’ homes.
Lobrose has worked in early education and family support throughout much of their career, serving in multiple roles at Head Start, including as an education manager, and running her own family child care program. Lobrose has worked for Healthy Families for five years.