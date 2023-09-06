<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schumacher Center for a New Economics to discuss democratizing monetary issues

Schumacher Center Logo

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Schumacher Center for a New Economics will present, “Democratizing Monetary Issues: Tools of Resilience,” an online conversation, at 2 p.m. Sept. 21.

The participants in this 2023 Schumacher Conversations event will include Harvard Law School professor and author Christine Desan; independent economist Susana Martin Belmonte; and Will Ruddick of Grassroots Economics, the designer of the Sarafu Network platform in Kenya.

The discussion will be moderated by Eric Harris Braun, co-founder of Holochain, and an adviser to BerkShares local currency.

Registration is free. Information/registration: centerforneweconomics.org.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all