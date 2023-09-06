Schumacher Center for a New Economics to discuss democratizing monetary issues

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Schumacher Center for a New Economics will present, “Democratizing Monetary Issues: Tools of Resilience,” an online conversation, at 2 p.m. Sept. 21.
The participants in this 2023 Schumacher Conversations event will include Harvard Law School professor and author Christine Desan; independent economist Susana Martin Belmonte; and Will Ruddick of Grassroots Economics, the designer of the Sarafu Network platform in Kenya.
The discussion will be moderated by Eric Harris Braun, co-founder of Holochain, and an adviser to BerkShares local currency.
Registration is free. Information/registration: centerforneweconomics.org.