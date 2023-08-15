Shakespeare & Co. holding tag sale fundraiser

LENOX — Shakespeare & Company will hold a two-day tag sale fundraiser on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 as the company, its members, and supporters clear out their store rooms and attics.
Theatrical props, mid--century modern furniture; decorative objects; fine art; books; antiques; vintage costumes, and household and garden wares will be available. Highlights include an eight-foot Egyptian statue, a gold lion statue, a Matisse serigraph, an Adirondack twig rocking chair, and more.
The tag sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days at Shakespeare & Company’s campus at 70 Kemble St. Early buyers can shop starting at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 25 with a $10 early buyer’s fee.