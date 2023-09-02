Shantel Destra joins WMHT Public Media as multimedia journalist for New York NOW

TROY, N.Y. — Shantel Destra recently joined WMHT Public Media as a multimedia journalist for its public affairs program New York NOW, which airs on PBS stations across New York state.
A graduate of the Columbia University School of Journalism, Destra most recently worked as a reporter for City & State covering national politics and public policy issues that affect New York.
A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Destra earned a dual bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism and marketing management from the S.I. Newhouse and Whitman Schools at Syracuse University. She has previous reporting experience with The City and Politico’s Summer Journalism Institute.