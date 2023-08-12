Shawn Mille joins CATA as a program associate

GREAT BARRINGTON — Shawn Mille has been appointed a program associate at Community Access to the Arts.
Mille will support CATA's program director team, with particular focus on programs taking place off-site in partnership with schools, day programs, nursing homes and community centers. He joins program associate Courtney Maxwell.
This new staff position will help CATA deepen community partnerships and grow inclusive arts workshops and performances, giving people with disabilities across the Berkshires and Columbia County more opportunities to explore their talents and express themselves creatively.
Mille comes to CATA from the Austen Riggs Center in Stockbridge, where he served as development and communications coordinator and previously as assistant medical records administrator. Prior to his work at Austen Riggs, Shawn worked at the Brien Center in Pittsfield as office manager.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Salem State University, serves as vice president of the board for the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention and is a member of the group’s marketing/public relations and fundraising subcommittees.